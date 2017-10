Azerbaijan joins Vienna Convention on Law of Treaties

2017-10-02 15:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has joined the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

This issue was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Oct. 2.

Chairman of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building Ali Huseynli spoke about the importance of Azerbaijan’s joining this agreement in terms of signing international treaties.