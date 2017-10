Azerbaijan conducting preparatory trainings for NATO assessment (PHOTO)

2017-10-02 15:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

In accordance with the Naval Forces preparation plan for 2017, the self-evaluation level 1 trainings of the Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party are being conducted as part of the OCC program, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message Oct. 2.