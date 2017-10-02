Azerbaijani president: 2018 will be a year of rapid economic growth

2017-10-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

The next year will be a year of rapid economic growth, said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with members of public in Gobustan on Oct. 2.

“Our achievements in economy are reflected both in our statistical indicators and in the reports of prominent international economic organizations. Perhaps, you have heard that Davos World Economic Forum has recently ranked the Azerbaijani economy 35th for its competitiveness. We have advanced by two steps, from 37th to 35th position. This is a great result. I should also note that we rank first in the CIS area. We’ve been leading for several years and we are ahead of many developed countries,” noted the president.

“Taking into account the fall in oil prices last year and this year, some difficulties and some economic problems have arisen in our country. Nevertheless, our successful work and serious reforms have been highly appreciated by the world’s first economic forum – Davos Forum. This once again confirms that we are on the right path, our economic policy fully meets the interests of the Azerbaijani people, and our country is strengthening,” said the head of state.

“I should also note that, despite the fall in oil prices this year, we have managed to increase our foreign currency reserves. This demonstrates that by conducting a right policy even in difficult years, we have not spent our resources, and in contrast, earned extra money. This money serves the interests of our country and our people. Using these funds, we build schools, hospitals, roads, water lines and strengthen our country’s defense capabilities,” added President Aliyev.