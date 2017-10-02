Azerbaijan tired of double standards - speaker

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is tired of double standards, said Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov at the parliament’s plenary session on Oct. 2.

He reminded that the OSCE PA Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, recently visited Baku.

“During the visit, Vigenin said that he will hold meetings in the parliament and meet with public organizations. We did not object. After Azerbaijan he traveled to Armenia. All that he said, was falsity. He met with the Armenian leadership, sat down at the table with representatives of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh, at the table where the flag of the separatists stood. Azerbaijan is really tired of all these double standards,” noted Asadov.

He said that currently, the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA is participating in the meeting of this structure in Andorra.

The Azerbaijani delegation will make proposals on behalf of the Azerbaijani parliament, added the speaker.

Asadov also noted the unacceptability of ensuring that those who have a biased position are represented in international organizations.