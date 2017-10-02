WBC president: Ilham Aliyev turned sport into priority of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani president has turned the sport into a priority in Azerbaijan, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman said Oct. 2.

According to him, Azerbaijan once again demonstrated its hospitality.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is a great leader, noted Sulaiman adding that with the help of sport, the head of state shows an example of youth.

“We all want to improve this world with the help of boxing,” he added.

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, hosts the 55th WBC Annual Convention with participation of 164 member countries. The event, which is attended by more than 500 guests, will last until October 6.

Officials of WBC member countries, heads of federations, sport managers, former and current champions from the North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe are participating in the event.

The World Boxing Council was created in 1963 by 11 national boxing organizations.