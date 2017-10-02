President Aliyev with spouse attend opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway in Shamakhi

2017-10-02 16:38 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway after major overhaul.
Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of Pirgulu-Damirchi highway.
The 8km-long road has two lanes and is 3.5-4 meters in width. Three bus stations were installed along the road.
The renovated highway connects five villages with a total population of 1,600 people.
President Ilham Aliyev cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.