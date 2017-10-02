Mammadyarov meets Azerbaijan’s honorary consuls in Austria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov discussed with the honorary consuls of Azerbaijan in Austria, Helmut Manzenreiter and Andreas Koenigsberger, the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend that during the meeting held on Oct. 2, Mammadyarov congratulated Manzenreiter and Koenigsberger on the beginning of their activities as honorary consuls and informed them about the opportunities of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, about the fundamental economic reforms carried out in the country.

The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in the sphere of tourism, air traffic and other fields.

Manzenreiter and Koenigsberger said that they will make every effort in order to develop economic cooperation between the two countries, and attract Austrian companies for investing in Azerbaijan.