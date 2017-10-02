Turkey’s imports from Iran up by 74%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $7.252 billion during the first eight months of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The figure indicates a rise by 14.7 percent compared to same period of the preceding year ($6.32 billion).



The trade turnover between the two countries reached $928.36 million in August 2017.

The exports of Turkey to Iran in August 2017 valued about $286.3 million ($462.092 million in August 2016), meanwhile the country imported goods worth $642.058 million from Iran in the same month ($459.712 million in the same period of 2016).

Turkey's exports to Iran in the first eight months of 2017 amounted to $2.098 billion, compared to $3.358 billion in the first eight months of 2016.



The country also imported $5.154 billion worth of goods from Iran in the period, 74 percent more compared to the first eight months of 2016 ($2.962 billion).



The trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.