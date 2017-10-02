WBC President’s prediction on Azerbaijan’s boxing

2017-10-02 17:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Maximum in three years, the World Boxing Council (WBC) will have its first world champion from Azerbaijan, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman told reporters in Baku Oct. 2.

Mauricio Sulaiman said that he is very happy to see how Azerbaijan develops sports.

The country won 18 medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and this means that sport is a priority for Azerbaijan, he noted.

The WBC wants to join the development of sports in the country, strengthen the presence of professional boxing, and ensure that Azerbaijan has its own WBC world champion, he added.

The WBC president expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hospitality.

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, hosts the 55th WBC Annual Convention with participation of 164 member countries. The event, which is attended by more than 500 guests, will last until October 6.

Officials of WBC member countries, heads of federations, sport managers, former and current champions from the North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe are participating in the event.

The World Boxing Council was created in 1963 by 11 national boxing organizations.