US embassy in Baku holds weapons of mass destruction detection, identification and response training (PHOTO)

2017-10-02 18:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Trend:

On October 2-6 the US Embassy’s Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) office will hold a Weapons of Mass Destruction Identification and Response training which will provide Customs Officers with an introduction to Weapons of Mass Destruction (Chemical, Biological, Nuclear and Missile) enabling them to detect, identify, and respond appropriately, said the message from the US embassy in Baku.

The training will also address radiological weapons (radiological dispersal devices - RDDs).

The course will discuss the sizes, shapes and packaging of the various weapons and materials as well as protective measures. The proper response to detection and identification of WMD threats is important to ensure Officer as well as public safety. WMD-DIRT includes modules on real alarms and response. Practical exercises include response training using low-level radioactive sources and simulated WMD threat materials and items (such as simulated vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices [VBIEDs]).