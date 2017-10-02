Turkmen, Russian presidents to mull co-op prospects

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Talks between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit, started in Ashgabat, a source in the Turkmen government said Oct. 2.

During a meeting at the highest level, priority aspects of interstate relations, regional and international policy issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

Following the talks at the highest level, it is planned to sign bilateral documents.

Russia and Turkmenistan support each other’s constructive initiatives and proposals put forward within the UN and other authoritative structures, the Turkmenistan State News Agency said in a report Oct. 2.

In 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia, a solid regulatory and legal framework, which currently includes 191 bilateral documents, has been created.