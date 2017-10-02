Speaker: 268 laws, decisions passed at Azerbaijani parliament

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Summer and extraordinary sessions of the Azerbaijani parliament were completed successfully, said the parliament’s speaker, Ogtay Asadov, at a plenary session on Oct. 2.

Asadov noted that necessary measures were taken in order to support the Azerbaijani president’s far-sighted policy at the parliamentary level.

The speaker said 268 laws and decisions were passed during the summer and extraordinary sessions of the parliament.

Members of the parliament actively participated in international events, he said, adding that meanwhile, events of several international organizations were held through the Azerbaijani parliament.

Asadov expressed confidence that the autumn session of the parliament will also be successful.