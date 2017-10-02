Azerbaijan allocates over 1B AZN to build agricultural parks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Thirty-eight agricultural parks with a total cost of 1.2 billion manats are being created in Azerbaijan, says a report on monitoring of implementation of measures reflected in the Strategic Roadmap for Production and Processing of Agricultural Products.

According to the report, work is underway to build 14 livestock complexes in 12 districts and 24 grain farms in 17 districts.

Moreover, the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support allocated concessional loans worth 76.1 million manats to create agricultural parks in Samukh, Goranboy, Agjabadi, Shabran, Salyan, Shamakhi, Fuzuli, Jalilabad and Ismayilli districts. Total cost of these agricultural parks is 207 million manats.

(1.7002 AZN = 1 USD on Oct. 2)