Nizami Ganjavi center’s co-chairs deliver lectures at University of Latvia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Latvia’s former President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga and Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina Ismail Serageldin, delivered special lectures at the University of Latvia under “Presidential Lectures” project.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the lectures were attended by a number of former presidents, public and political figures.

The event was initiated by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis.