Australia’s Perth hosts business meeting with Azerbaijani consul

2017-10-02 20:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consul to Australia Aydan Rzayeva had a meeting with Australian businessmen in Perth.

Rzayeva told Trend Oct. 2 that the meeting was organized by the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan to Australia in anticipation of the Azerbaijani-Australian business forum.

The first Azerbaijani-Australian business forum will take place in Baku in October. Dozens of entrepreneurs from Australia are expected to take part in the forum.

Participants of the meeting in Perth received information on Azerbaijan’s economic and investment opportunities, and projects implemented in various sectors of the country’s economy.

Following the meeting, many businessmen expressed their intention to participate in the business forum in Baku.