Turkmenistan, Russia outline plan of action to develop economic partnership

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The trade and economic partnership was the central theme of the Turkmen-Russian summit talks taking place in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported Oct. 2.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on an official visit in Ashgabat.

“The parties noted its progressive and stable nature. Despite the objective difficulties associated with the situation in the global economy, Russia continues to be one of Turkmenistan's largest trading partners,” says the report.

Visits of the Turkmen delegations of the economic bloc to Russia were held, joint business forums were held with participation of state and private structures, according to the report.

“A plan of measures and projects for the implementation of the Program of Economic Cooperation between the two countries’ governments for 2017-2019 has been agreed. This is a kind of ‘roadmap’ for a three-year period,” says the report. “Such examples indicate the existence of mutual interest and readiness for building partnership relations further. In this regard, an important role is given to the work of the Intergovernmental Commission.”

“Today we need access specific projects, use of geographical and infrastructural advantages of both countries, and search for new directions. First of all, in strategic spheres – industry, transport and communications, energy, agro-industrial complex, and new technologies,” noted Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Stressing the interest of the Turkmen side in raising the level and quality of interaction with Russia in the sphere of high technologies, Berdimuhamedov in general expressed his belief in the need to give the bilateral economic partnership a clearly expressed innovative, high-tech character.

Russia has excellent developments in this segment, and Turkmenistan would like to use it in mutual interests and on a mutually beneficial basis.

The priority areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries also include banking and financial sector, support for export-import operations and joint foreign economic projects.