Fresh fighting kills over 90 in South Sudan

2017-10-03 03:27 | www.trend.az | 1

South Sudan army (SPLA) Monday said it had killed 91 rebels and wounded several others in the wake of renewed fighting in the Waat area of Bieh state, north of the capital, Xinxua reported.

SPLA spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said the violence broke out on Sunday, and more casualties are expected as fighting resumed on Monday.

"Yesterday a combined force of rebel fighters supported by Lou-Nuer youth launched an attack on our position from 5:30 p.m until 8 a.m. We lost four soldiers and killed 91 rebels," Koang said in Juba.

He said they repulsed the SPLA-in opposition rebels allied to former First Vice President Riek Machar in the wake of fresh attacks on Monday that lasted one hour.

Koang disclosed that there were no serious civilian casualties besides members of Lou-Nuer ethnicity who largely comprise the white army militia.

"The timing of the attack coincides with the peace high-level revitalization process by the regional leaders, and the rebels are trying to use this to blackmail the international community because they want to gain more territory," he added.

In June, regional leaders under Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) launched the peace deal revival process in the wake of renewed July clash last year seeking to include all armed groups.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Machar led to fighting that pitted mostly Dinka ethnic soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir against Machar's Nuer ethnic group.

The 2015 peace agreement to end the violence was again violated in July 2016 when the rival factions resumed fighting in the capital, forcing Machar to flee into exile.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions others.