Five police officers injured by explosion in Bahrain’s capital

2017-10-03

Five police officers were slightly injured by an explosion in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, Sputnik reported citing press service of Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.

“Five police officers sustained slight injuries as a result of the explosion staged by terrorists. They ensured security of the religious ceremony,” the press service said on Monday.

The explosion hit a Shia district where the religious ceremony took place. Police launched an investigation into the incident.