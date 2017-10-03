Baku to host int’l education exhibition

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Baku Expo Center will host the 11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition (Education 2017) on Oct. 6-8.

The exhibition is organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education.

Fourteen Azerbaijani universities, including Baku State University, Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan Technological University, Baku Engineering University, National Aviation Academy, Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) and others, will be represented at the exhibition.

Meanwhile, Austria, Belarus, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia and many other countries will present their universities, schools, colleges, training centers and courses.

This year the Education exhibition is distinguished by its extensive business program, which includes B2B meetings, a seminar entitled “My future profession and the path leading to it”.