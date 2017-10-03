Suspected "terrorists" detained in southern Iran

2017-10-03 10:29 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3
By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:
Iranian security forces have arrested three individuals on the charge of plotting terrorist attacks in the southern province of Fars, local authorities said.
A provincial official has said that the suspects affiliated with the IS terrorist group (ISIS/ISIL, Daesh) had planned to plant bombs in several religious sites in Darab county during a recent mourning event remarking the death of third Shia imam, ILNA news agency reported.
According to the report, police arrested two suspects and the intelligence services captured the third man.