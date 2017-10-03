EU allocates over 580M euros to Azerbaijan

2017-10-03 12:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The European Union (EU) has allocated technical assistance in the amount of 582 million euros to Azerbaijan until today, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He made the remarks at a meeting with newly appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message Oct. 3.

According to the message, Mustafayev noted that the EU is one of main trade partners of Azerbaijan.

“The share of the EU in Azerbaijan’s trade turnover is 35 percent. Over the past 10 years, the EU share in total volume of investments in the country’s fixed capital was 46 percent, and in the volume of direct investments in non-oil sector – 35 percent. More than 1,300 companies from EU countries operate in Azerbaijan,” noted the minister.

Jankauskas, for his part, said that currently, active work is underway on an agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with the EU amounted to $4.33 billion in January-August 2017, some $3.18 billion out of which accounted for the export to EU countries.