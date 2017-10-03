Watch Brain Ring, win gift from Nar!

2017-10-03 12:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

The ninth season of Brain Ring intellectual knowledge competitions traditionally supported by Nar continues. Lots of teams representing various regions of the republic and higher schools participate in the competitions.

As it was last year, special contest is held for TV audiences during the broadcast of Brain Ring intellectual knowledge competitions. Viewers who send quick and correct answer to the questions via Nar Twitter account get special gifts. Thus, in addition of watching this intellectual competition, Brain Ring fans also get an opportunity to win prizes from Nar.

Meanwhile, the names of the winners of September have been announced: Elchin Rustamly (@elcin_rstml), Malik Aliyev (@malikAliyev18), Ghulshan Hasan-zada (@bvushen), Sabina Rustamly (@RustamliSabina).

For further information please visit @salamnar Twitter account.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ trademark, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Within the frames of strategy aimed at continuous improvement of its network quality Nar introduced the HD-Voice (High Definition Voice) service, which is designed to significantly increase the quality of voice calls and ensure the clearest way of voice transmission. With the large network of over 6000 base stations covering 93% of the country Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.