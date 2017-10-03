Russian Minister of Industry and Commerce to visit Uzbekistan

The Minister of Industry and Commerce of Russian Federation Denis Manturov will visit Tashkent on October 3.



Manturov will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov, Foreign Trade Minister Elyor Ganiev and Defense Minister Abdusalom Azizov, Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a message.



The Russian delegation is expected to participate in the Russian-Uzbek business forum.



Russian Minister will also meet with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov during the second part of the visit. The visit will be the third from those of the Russian delegation to Uzbekistan over the past two weeks.