Azerbaijani ministry searching for foreigners needing help in Shamakhi’s mountainous area

2017-10-03 13:33 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

At 06:48 (UTC +4) on October 3, Long Range Identification and Tracking National Centre of the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan received a request from the 911 Emergency Communications Center of the United States of America about foreign citizens in two Nissan Patrol cars who need help in a mountainous area in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district.

According to the press service of the State Maritime Administration, information about the persons who need help and their coordinates were immediately transferred to 112 Call Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A search operation is currently underway using all the means.