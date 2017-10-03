OSCE MG co-chairmen due in Baku Oct. 7, says Azerbaijani FM

2017-10-03 13:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

Co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Oct. 3.

Mammadyarov said that before their visit to Azerbaijan, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen will arrive in Yerevan, Armenia.

“The co-chairmen will arrive to discuss the agenda of an upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents,” Mammadyarov said. “Following the presidents’ meeting, the mediators want to achieve logical results and break the stalemate in the conflict settlement.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.