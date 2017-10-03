PASHA Insurance announces new campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

Considering safety and comfort of children, PASHA Insurance has started new campaign named “Buy CASCO policy, get Baby Seat for free!”. Hence, till November 3, customers who will apply for CASCO policy for the amount of 450 manat and above will receive baby seat as a bonus.

Moreover, in order to apply for CASCO Policy or get additional information on the campaign each may visit PASHA Insurance offices or call insurance consultancy line via *7000.

Besides, CASCO policy purchase is also available through Facebook Page of PASHA Insurance by providing the following information through message: model, date of manufacture, and estimated market price of the car, your deductible request and driving experience, picture/scan of your own ID card and car’s certificate of registration, and finally your contact number.

The campaign, “Buy CASCO Policy, get Baby Seat for free!” is to ensure ultimate safety and comfort of kids.

PASHA Insurance has been operating in the insurance market since 2006. As a member of PASHA Holding group of companies, PASHA Insurance offers 36 types of compulsory and voluntary insurance services for both individual and corporate customers.

PASHA Insurance is among leaders and the biggest insurers of the Azerbaijani insurance market for the amount of share capital, volume of insurance premiums and compensated insurance claims and other financial and non-financial indicators.