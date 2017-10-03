Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations of strategic nature: FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are of strategic nature, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 3 at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

“Our political positions coincide at international venues as well,” Mammadyarov said.

He noted that a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission will take place the next year.

In turn, Klimkin noted that the two countries have tangible results in the economy.

“In the first nine months of this year we achieved a greater trade turnover than in the whole 2016,” he said. “The growth was 66 percent. In addition, there is also a five-fold increase in the transportation of goods through Azerbaijan.”

