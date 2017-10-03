EBRD to open office in Uzbekistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will open a representative office in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, said the message on Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s website.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and EBRD delegation.

The sides also discussed the EBRD country strategy for Uzbekistan, as well as the bank’s participation in the upcoming International Investment Forum and Conference "Central Asia in the System of International Transport Corridors: Strategic Perspectives and Unrealized Opportunities" to be held in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan joined the EBRD in 1992. According to the EBRD, the bank invested almost 900 million euros in the country and implemented about 54 projects in energy, entrepreneurship, transportation, construction, development of mineral resources, etc.

