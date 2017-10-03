Ukrainian FM: Karabakh conflict is an aggression

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Ukraine understands its Azerbaijani friends well because the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an aggression, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

Klimkin made the remarks at a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku Oct. 3.

Klimkin stressed that Ukraine will continue to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.