FMs of GUAM member countries to meet in Tbilisi

2017-10-03 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

Meeting of foreign ministers of GUAM member countries will be held in Georgia’s Tbilisi on October 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Baku Oct. 3.

According to Mammadyarov, the meeting is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of creation of GUAM.

Azerbaijan is interested in development of the organization, said the Azerbaijani minister.

“Today, my Ukrainian counterpart and I discussed issues of transit through GUAM territory, which will benefit all member countries of the organization,” he noted.

Klimkin, for his part, said that GUAM countries face similar political challenges.

“We can implement a number of joint economic projects. I believe that we have a unique model of cooperation that unites the countries of the Black and Caspian Seas,” said Klimkin.

This meeting will create conditions for the development of political and economic relations with other countries, added the official.