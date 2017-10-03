Azerbaijan’s electricity production at stable level

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s power plants generated 16.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-September 2017, which corresponds to the indicator for the same period of 2016, Azerenergy JSC, biggest electricity producer in the country, said in a message.

According to the message, power plants generated almost 1.66 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in September 2017.

Azerenergy JSC produced 22.6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2016 as compared to about 22.5 billion kilowatt hours in 2015.

