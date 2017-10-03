Erdogan to discuss fight against terrorism in Tehran

2017-10-03 14:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The upcoming visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iranian capital Tehran targets expanding bilateral ties and cooperation in fight against terrorism.

Iranian government spokesperson, Mohammadbaqer Nowbakht has said that the Turkish president during his visit to Tehran will discuss implementation of deals earlier reached between the two countries, IRNA news agency reported.

He added that Iran and Turkey are cooperating in war against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.

He further described ties between the two countries as “brotherly”, saying that economic ties as well as regional developments will be discussed during the visit.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday. The visit is taking place following recent developments in northern Iraq. Iran and Turkey both have expressed support for the territorial integrity of the Arab country.