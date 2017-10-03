Azerbaijan fulfills commitments under OPEC deal in September

2017-10-03 15:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in September to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend Oct. 3.

According to the ministry, daily oil production stood at 785,700 barrels in September, of which 733,000 barrels accounted for crude oil and 52,700 barrels for condensate.

Meanwhile, 627,000 barrels of crude oil, 52,700 barrels of condensate and 19,300 barrels of oil products were exported per day.

“Azerbaijan once again completely fulfilled its commitments to reduce production by 35,000 barrels per day,” said the ministry.

Azerbaijan produced 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels of oil per day in February, 733,300 barrels of oil per day in March, 781,100 barrels of oil per day in April, 785,300 barrels of oil per day in May, 793,700 barrels of oil per day in June, 796,700 barrels of oil per day in July, 734,800 barrels of oil per day in August, said the ministry.

The OPEC Joint Technical Committee was created to monitor the implementation of countries’ commitments to cut oil production.

In December 2016 in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to curtail oil output jointly by 558,000 barrels per day. The agreement was signed for the first half of 2017, and on May 25 it was extended by late 1Q18.