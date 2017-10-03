Azerbaijan says determined location of foreigners trapped in mountainous area (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

The whereabouts of two foreigners, who are in a helpless condition in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, has been determined, the Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend Oct. 3.

“Foreign citizens are in a snow-covered mountainous area – 26 km from Shamakhi and 4 km from the village of Pirbayli – in two Nissan Patrol cars. There are no injured people. They asked for a chain for car tires that prevent slipping,” said the Center.

Rescuers and aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been sent to the site, according to the Center.

At 06:48 (UTC +4) on October 3, Long Range Identification and Tracking National Centre of the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan received a request from the 911 Emergency Communications Center of the United States of America about foreign citizens in two Nissan Patrol cars who need help in a mountainous area in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district.

According to the press service of the State Maritime Administration, information about the persons who need help and their coordinates were immediately transferred to 112 Call Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.