Azerbaijani ministry: Helicopter involved in rescue of foreigners in Shamakhi mountains

2017-10-03 16:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Ministry has involved a Ka-32А helicopter in an operation to rescue foreigners trapped in a mountainous area in Shamakhi.

The ministry told Trend Oct. 3 that measures are underway to rescue the foreigners and additional information will be provided later.

At 06:48 (UTC +4) on October 3, Long Range Identification and Tracking National Centre of the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan received a request from the 911 Emergency Communications Center of the United States of America about foreign citizens in two Nissan Patrol cars who need help in a mountainous area in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district.

According to the press service of the State Maritime Administration, information about the persons who need help and their coordinates were immediately transferred to 112 Call Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.