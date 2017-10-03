MP: CE Sec-Gen Jagland was always biased towards Azerbaijan

2017-10-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland’s biased attitude towards Azerbaijan was observed even before he took up this post, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend Oct. 3.

Earlier, on his Facebook page Jagland put forward unreasonable charges against Azerbaijan.

"Despite the main goal of the Council of Europe is mutual cooperation, the structure does not ensure any cooperation,” Aliyev added. “On the contrary, there is a position consisting of pressure on Azerbaijan and denigrating the current democratic processes in the country. This attitude does not correspond to the position or the status of the secretary general of the structure.”

“In particular, insult and slander against journalists are unacceptable,” he said. “I think that the Council of Europe’s attitude to our country must change. If it does not change, then of course, Azerbaijan must express its tough position."