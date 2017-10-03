Ilham Aliyev receives participants of WBC 55th Annual Convention (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Baku-hosted 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Oct. 3.

The delegation led by President of the World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulaiman included presidents of the European Boxing Union, North American Boxing Federation, British Boxing Board of Control, as well as former WBC champions Evander Holyfield, Kostya Tzyu, Yuri Arbachkov, Vitaly Klitschko, Nino Benvenuti, Carlos Zarate, Azumah Nelson, Bernard Hopkins, and the WBC champion, Jelena Mrdjenovich.