Azerbaijani Navy warships depart for Iran on friendly visit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2017-10-03 17:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani Navy's G-122 and G-124 patrol ships have departed for Iran on a friendly visit in line with an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

During the visit, which will last until Oct. 7, Azerbaijani Navy's personnel will hold a meeting with Iran’s Caspian Sea naval command, visit the Bandar Anzali Naval Base, and participate in a number of other events.