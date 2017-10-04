Death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria more than doubles to 34

The death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria has more than doubled to 34, a spokesman for Governor Ricardo Rosello said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The worst hurricane to hit the US territory in more than 90 years directly killed 19 people, said Pedro Cerame, the governor’s director of communications in Washington.

Just hours earlier when President Donald Trump visited the island to survey the damage the official death toll remained as it has for days at 16 dead.