Association for co-op of Azerbaijan, Arab countries ready to support Arab companies' activity

2017-10-04 08:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries Public Association is ready to support the development of activities of companies with Arab capital, said Association’s Chairman Elshan Rahimov in an interview with Trend.

According to him, Azerbaijan is frequently visited by business tourists from the Arab world, and they come to Baku and decide to register here the representative offices of their companies.

"Representatives of these companies sometimes have problems while operating in Azerbaijan. Difficulties can be connected both with local legislation, and with the search for partners or other issues," said Rahimov. "We, for our part, are trying to help these companies solve the emerging problems."

The Ministry of Economy significantly supports the Association, he noted.

The Association is not a commercial organization, therefore, it can not provide paid services, said the chairman adding that in such cases, the Association advises trusted consulting firms to companies.

"Our task is to establish close ties between Arab investors and local entrepreneurs, and from this point of view, it is very important to help foreign entrepreneurs in solving their problems," added Rahimov.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Arab countries amounted to about $280 million in January-August 2017, including $240 million accounted for the export to Arab countries.