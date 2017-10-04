Southern Gas Corridor – basis for Azerbaijan-EU exceptional political dialogue: envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor project is a very strong basis for exceptional political dialogue between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan, Fuad Isgandarov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium told Euroactiv.

“Not everything is so bad as media tries to present. Azerbaijan is really becoming closer and closer to Europe in all directions,” said the ambassador.

He pointed out that really serious work is underway on construction of the Southern Gas Corridor.

It consists of four elements: Shah Deniz 2, which is complete approximately 90 percent, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (also the same figures), TANAP and TAP, added the ambassador.

“We have a very good economic and commercial basis for developing our political dialogue. It is not just about energy security. We assess the Southern Gas Corridor project as a very strong basis for exceptional political dialogue,” said Isgandarov.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.



At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

