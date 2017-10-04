Criticism against Azerbaijan artificial, orchestrated – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Criticism against Azerbaijan is artificial and orchestrated, Fuad Isgandarov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium told Euroactiv.

“As much as we closer to Europe, as much criticism we are hearing. In most cases they are artificial. We know who stand behind these attempts,” said the ambassador.

Both sides, Azerbaijan and Europe, are in favor of stronger relationship, said Isgandarov, adding that as closer Azerbaijan to European market, better for the sides not only from economic, but also from political point of view, because Azerbaijan becomes closer to European space of values.

But there are some forces which are always in favor to cut such kind of development, said the ambassador.

“We launched negotiations on a new strategic partnership agreement in February 2017 and in a short period of time, just in three months, we had five rounds of negotiations,” recalled the ambassador.

Some forces use artificial criticism to destroy relations between Azerbaijan and EU, as minimum, to postpone some political decisions, said Isgandarov, adding that it is absolutely clear that it is orchestrated.

“As much we closer to our European countries, as more such kind of steps will be taken against this closer partnership. We are really economically one of the most successful countries in Eastern Partnership and among the former USSR countries,” said the envoy. “We are approaching a point of no return in our relationship with the European Union. Those who have occupied Azerbaijani territories and those who stand behind this occupation try to present Azerbaijan as barbarian. It is absolutely clear for us.”

