Turkmenistan, Chile mull co-op prospects

2017-10-04

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen officials and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Chile to Turkmenistan (with a residence in Ankara) José Manuel Silva stressed a number of promising areas, including agro-industrial sector, electric power and textile industries, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

"The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to render assistance in strengthening bilateral cooperation," the message said.

Moreover, a high level of political cooperation, as well as interaction within the international organizations, was stressed.

"In this context, the sides expressed interest in arranging high-level visits to further bring relations to the new level," the message said.

During the talks, interest was expressed in the development of relations between the business structures of the two countries.

Turkmenistan has recently intensified cooperation with Latin American countries.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in the UN Conference on Sustainable Development "Rio + 20", which was held in Brazil in June 2012. President Berdimuhamedov held several meetings with the leaders of Latin American countries.