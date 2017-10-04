Iran reveals new human trafficking case on border with Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration has revealed and neutralized another human trafficking attempt at its Bazargan checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a container truck discovered three people including two men and one woman, who were hidden inside the cargo, the Customs Administration said Oct. 4.

The people were trying to go to Turkey through Iran illegally. No information was published about the nationality of them.

This is the sixth case since March 2017 that Iran's customs officers reveal human trafficking in consignments.

A part of activities of Iran's Customs Administration concern the fight against human trafficking upon a recommendation of the World Customs Organization.

For a number of neighboring countries, Iran is a transit route to Europe.

Iranian Customs officers uncovered 480 human trafficking cases last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), of them 50 cases discovered at Bazargan checkpoint.