Kyrgyz President to visit Uzbekistan

2017-10-04 11:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on 5-6 October 2017 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, uzdaily.com reported.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan during the meetings and negotiations will discuss the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The heads of the two countries will also exchange views on topical issues of regional and international politics.

Following the talks, the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will adopt a Joint Declaration. Also, a number of bilateral documents will be signed, which will be directed at deepening cooperation in various fields.

Within the framework of the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, an exhibition of industrial products of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be held in Tashkent. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Almazbek Atambayev will visit the exhibition.