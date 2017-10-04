Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank on increasing foreign currency lending

2017-10-04 11:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank has no aims to increase lending in foreign currency, Hayala Nagiyeva, member of the bank’s executive board, said in Baku at a press conference dedicated to the bank’s activity in the first half of 2017.

She said that the bank mainly aims at lending in national currency.

“This can be seen in figures,” Nagiyeva said. “For example, most part of our loan portfolio and client accounts is concentrated in Azerbaijani manats.”

Story still developing