Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank pays 58M manats of dividends to shareholders (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank paid dividends to its shareholders in the amount of 58 million manat, which is stipulated by a decrease in the bank's capital by 2 percent, Hayala Nagiyeva, member of the bank’s executive board, said.

Nagiyeva made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Oct. 4 dedicated to the bank’s activity in January-June 2017.

"In general, the bank's assets increased by 10 percent to 3.61 billion manat January-June 2017 compared to the same period of 2016,” she said. “The loan portfolio increased by 8 percent to 1.3 billion manat, the deposit portfolio - by nearly 15 percent to 2.7 billion manat. The bank's capital decreased by 2 percent to 476.85 million manat."

