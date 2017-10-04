Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank discloses asset growth forecasts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank expects its assets to increase up to 3.8 billion manat till late 2017, Hayala Nagiyeva, member of the bank’s executive board, said.

Nagiyeva made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Oct. 4 dedicated to the bank’s activity in January-June 2017.

"We think we can bring the bank’s assets up to 3.7-3.8 billion manat till late 2017,” she said. “Of course, we would like the assets to exceed $4 billion."

