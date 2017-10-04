Turkmenistan expanding trade with Georgia

2017-10-04 12:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The opening ceremony of the Tbilisi Sea Plaza shopping mall was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, "Turkmenistan" store with a wide range of textile products, carpets and rugs, souvenirs, was opened in the shopping mall.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, the officials stressed that the opening of "Turkmenistan" store will make a worthy contribution to the further development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Earlier, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Kvirikashvili, who paid an official visit to Ashgabat in August 2017.

Among the topical areas of cooperation the sides stressed energy and transport.

The advantageous geographic location of the two countries and the common interests of the sides predetermine favorable prospects for uniting efforts to create transit and transport corridors by using the potential of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, which will create new broad opportunities for interregional integration and intensify trade and economic ties throughout Eurasia.