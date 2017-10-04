SOCAR reorganizes subsidiary

2017-10-04 12:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azneft production union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR announced reorganization as a result of SOCAR-Umid LLC’s merging, the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry's 'Vergiler' newspaper reported Oct. 4.

In connection with the reorganization, Azneft was registered in the single window system of the Taxes Ministry.

SOCAR-Umid was engaged in the development of the Umid gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The risk service contract (a contract with a minimum guarantee of compensation) for exploration and development of an offshore block including the Umid gas field and the promising Babek structure in the Caspian Sea was signed between SOCAR and SOCAR Umid Oil and Gas Ltd on January 12, 2017.

SOCAR announced the opening of the Umid field in 2010. According to the results of drilling of the first exploration well, the volume of the field reserves reach over 200 billion cubic meters of gas and 40 million tons of condensate.

Umid field is located 75 kilometers from Baku.